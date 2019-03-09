1 killed, 4 medflighted in Prince George crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are working a deadly crash in Prince George County Saturday night.

Prince George County Police said the crash happened in the 14900 block of James River Drive in Disputanta.

A lieutenant at the scene said one person was killed and four others were medflighted to an area hospital.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash and no additional details were available at last check.

