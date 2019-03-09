1 killed, 4 medflighted in Prince George crash
3 hurt in Route 1 crash
Body found in woods
Track rain in Richmond

1 killed, 4 medflighted in Prince George crash

Posted 8:57 pm, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11PM, March 9, 2019

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are working a deadly crash in Prince George County Saturday night.

Prince George County Police said the crash happened in the 14900 block of James River Drive in Disputanta.

A lieutenant at the scene said one person was killed and four others were medflighted to an area hospital.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

Photo Gallery

There is no word yet on what caused the crash and no additional details were available at last check.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.