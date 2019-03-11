Police: Broad Street drunk driver kills Henrico man in wrong-way crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was killed after another driver hit his car head-on, according to Henrico Police.

Richard Whiteside, 71, of Henrico County, died Friday, March 6, four days after the March 2 crash closed West Broad Street.

Whiteside was driving a Lexus RX westbound on West Broad Street, near Stillman Parkway, at about 9:21 p.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado hit his car head-on, according to police.

“[The] Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes,” Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Lauren Hummel said. “The Chevrolet side-swiped [a Ford-F150] and hit the Lexus head on.”

The driver of the Silverado, Ruben Adolfo De Leon Valenzuela, was charged with aggravated assault and maiming while DWI, according to police. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, investigators said.

A passenger in the Lexus suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The driver and passenger in the Ford were uninjured.

De Leon Valenzuela was due in court Monday morning.

37.642911 -77.564853