Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Broad Street near Costco

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A three-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Broad Street between Stillman Parkway and Gaskins Road in Henrico’s West End as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

Henrico Police said officers were dispatched to the crash, which is just past Costco and near a McDonald’s and IHOP restaurant, just after 9:20 p.m.

Police said three people were transported to an area hospital, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries at last check.

As of 10:15 p.m., police said that stretch of Broad was expected to remain closed for about another two hours.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays and use an alternate route.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story

