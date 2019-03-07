Woman arrested after drugs, $36k seized in Hopewell raid

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Hopewell woman has been arrested after a drug raid netted cocaine, heroin, a gun, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Law enforcement officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 2300 block of Maclin Circle.

During the subsequent search, officers seized suspected cocaine, heroin and marijuana, a firearm and more than $36,000 in cash, according to police.

Shelia Michelle Morse, 51, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm while in the possession of dangerous drugs.

The drug bust is the second in the city in the last week.

“This apprehension is just one example of a new strategic undertaking by our department to disrupt and dismantle drug distribution operations within the city,” said Detective Lieutenant Paul Intravia. “Through our collaborative efforts with our citizens and law enforcement partners, we will continue to target and remove those criminals that seek to profit by distributing dangerous drugs within our community.”

Morse is being held at Riverside Reginal Jail, pending arraignment on her charges.