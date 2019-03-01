2 arrested after heroin, cocaine, $2k seized during Hopewell drug raid

HOPEWELL, Va. – A Hopewell man and woman have been arrested after police seized heroin, cocaine, and marijuana during a drug raid early Friday morning.

A specialized team, assisted by the Hopewell SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of New Lincoln Place.

During the subsequent search, officers recovered more than a half-pound of marijuana, multiple grams of heroin and cocaine, and more than $2,000 in cash, according to police.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Markiest Davis and 40-year-old Porsha Davis. Markiest was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Porsha Davis had outstanding charges in the County of Chesterfield for Identity theft, false identification to law enforcement and petit larceny. She was turned over to Chesterfield Police.

Markiest Davis was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he will be held pending his arraignment.