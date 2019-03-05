Richmond grabs high rank on Top Food Destination list

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has once again found itself near the top of a food and restaurant list. Days after four Richmond chefs/restaurants were honored as James Beard Award semi-finalists, the city they call home was named a top food destination by the online restaurant website and app Yelp.

“In order to rank the best places for foodies, our Data Science team looked at a number of different factors,” a Yelp spokesperson said. “Yelp’s data science team compared cities’ new restaurants, looking at ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos, to reveal where Yelpers love to eat right now.”

Scroll down to see the entire list and read what Yelp has to say about Richmond and its rank.

1. San Francisco

San Francisco grabbed the top spot as the best destination for foodies. From Michelin-starred restaurants like Liholiho Yacht Club to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, there’s virtually no cuisine travellers can’t find in the City by the Bay.

2. St. Louis

This Midwest hot spot holds a wealth of to-die-for eateries. From the s’mores french toast at Half and Half and the gaucho steak at Olive + Oak, the Gateway City’s food scene has something to offer for every meal.

3. Honolulu

Being located on a tropical island, Honolulu is one of the best places in the country for fresh fruits and even fresher seafood. Don’t miss trying poke, a Hawaiian mainstay. Yelpers love TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie, Odori-ko and Ka’Ilkena.

4. Plano, TX

This North Texas city is way more than just barbecue. If you’re looking for the perfect food weekend, make sure to add breakfast at First Watch and the Lomo Saltado at Lima Taverna to your list.

5. San Diego

San Diego may be known as America’s Finest City but it’s also home to top-notch restaurants. Try the pork belly benedict at Werewolf (a top spot for reservations!), the kimchi dumpling hot soup at TastyPot or the hot chicken at Common Stock.

6. Las Vegas

Everyone knows about the celebrity chef restaurants on the Strip, like Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen but the Vegas food scene extends far beyond the tourist area. Visit Weera Thai on the Westside for a one of a kind culinary experience.

7. Richmond

Virginia is for lovers… food lovers that is. Richmond’s growing culinary scene is home to local favorites like Sedona Taphouse, Billy Jack’s Shack and Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint.

8. Pittsburgh

Climbing the culinary charts, Pittsburgh is home to hot spots like Bigham Tavern and täkō. The Steel City’s unique blend of cuisines could be attributed to its ideal location straddling both the East and Midwest.

9. Baltimore

Forget the crab cakes and Old Bay seasoning. The Charm City offers an array of dining spots, from casual pubs to award-winning chefs to food halls. Be sure to try the sweet potato polenta at Water for Chocolate and the buffalo mushroom wrap at Annabel Lee Tavern.

10. Austin

Austin is a treasure trove of food trucks, trendy foodie spots and some of the best barbecue in Texas. Yelpers love Bouldin Creek Cafe, Phoebe’s Diner and Citizen Eatery.

