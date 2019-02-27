Mama J’s, Sunny Baweja among Richmond’s James Beard award semi-finalists

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond, yet again, has James Beard semi-finalists! It’s one of the top honors in the food and restaurant industry.

OUTSTANDING BAKER

Evrim and Evin Dogu of Sub Rosa Bakery are nominated again for their skills.

OUTSTANDING SERVICE

Newcomer to the list is Mama J’s in the Outstanding Service category.

OUTSTANDING WINE, SPIRITS, OR BEER PRODUCER

An Bui shows up another year for Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer.

BEST CHEF: MID-ATLANTIC

Another newcomer is Sunny Baweja for his Indian restaurant, Lehja.

“I don’t know what to say,” Chef Baweja said when asked about the honor. “Dreams do come true, so dream big!”

The full list of winners can be found here.

