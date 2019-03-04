City of Richmond won’t have a ‘pothole blitz’ program this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Department of Public Works said it is not planning a “pothole blitz" to deal with potholes along the city’s roads and alleys as it has in year’s past

A spokesperson for DPW said the pothole problem from this past winter has not been severe enough to warrant and blitz and the department will stick to its regularly scheduled maintenance.

DPW said on its website that permanent repair works on its roughly 1,860 miles of roads and 200 miles of alleys begins in March, with the annual paving season running from "April 1 through to the end of October, weather permitting”.

DPW said it fills approximately 22,000 annually.

It encourages residents and drivers to report potholes by calling 3-1-1 or by visiting the website www.rva311.com. DPW said it will make changes to its regular maintenance schedule.

