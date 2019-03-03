More arctic air is heading towards Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Subzero temperatures plunged into the northern United States Sunday morning.

This air mass will modify a bit as it tracks southeastward this week. While it won't get that cold in Virginia, some of the coldest March air in a few years will arrive mid-week.

Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the teens and lower 20s.

Highs Wednesday will stay in the 30s for most locations.

Lows Thursday morning will be in the teens and 20s again.

The arctic air will be replaced by milder temperatures at the end of the week. Until then, temperatures will be running well below normal for this time of year.

The vernal equinox, the astronomical start of Spring, arrives at 5:58 p.m. on March 20.

