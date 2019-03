× Virginia State Police still trying to identify suspect who shot, killed 8-year-old boy

KING WILLIAM CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are still trying to identify the person responsible for the shooting death of an 8-year-old King William County boy in January.

Despite pursuing approximately 60 tips over the past month, the Virginia State Police have been unable to pinpoint a suspect.

On Jan. 21, 2019 at 11:51 p.m., the King William County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting that had taken place at a residence in the 100 block of Robin Lane in King William County.

Witnesses say a male subject entered the residence and began shooting.

During the course of the shooting, an 8-year-old boy inside was shot.

Orlando Anderson Jr., known as ‘Scrappy’ was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Orlando’s father and grandmother were also inside the residence at the time of the shooting and both escaped injury.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office continues to actively investigate the homicide, with the assistance of the King William County Sheriff’s Office.