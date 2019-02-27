Crime Insider: Suspect identified in home invasion that left dog dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Mallard Cove Apartment complex has been a hot bed of criminal activity - starting with a home invasion robbery Monday night and a disturbance with a weapon Tuesday night.

Police are learning that the victim whose dog was shot and killed in a home invasion knew one of the 6 suspects.

Crime Insider sources report that warrants are out for one man's arrest. The suspect is reportedly a fugitive from justice for assaulting an officer in Chesterfield earlier this month, according to court records.

His new warrants are for attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and contempt of court.

CI sources say it's likely that once he is captured other suspects may be identified.