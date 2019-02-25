× Police: Dog shot, killed during Chesterfield home invasion

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – Police are investigating after a Chesterfield home invasion resulted in the death of a victim’s dog.

Around 9 p.m. Monday night, six suspects knocked on the victim’s apartment door at the Mallard Cove Apartments in the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle and forced their way inside, displaying a firearm.

The victim’s dog chased the suspects out of the apartment before anything was taken and continued to chase the suspects.

As the suspects fled, a gunshot was fired outside of the apartment which struck and killed the victim’s dog.

The suspects are all described as black males wearing all black clothing with one suspect wearing a red and blue jacket.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that no other persons or homes are in any immediate danger as it appears one of the suspects is known to the victims.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.