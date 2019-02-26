× Missing ZZQ metal sculptor David Sines found safe in Texas

RICHMOND, Va. – Missing ZZQ metal sculptor David Sines was located in Dallas, Texas on Monday, weeks after he was last seen in Richmond.

Sines, 66, was last seen at his work in Scott’s Addition on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Sines worked as a metal sculptor at ZZQ in Scott’s Addition and was a crucial part of the opening of the barbecue joint, according to owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf.

“It was Sines, a metal sculptor and friend of Fultz for 30 years, who brought Fultz’s artistic vision to life with his unique skills and craftsmanship,” Graf wrote in an email. “From the longhorns above his backyard patio gate, to the tap and door handles, to the wood and metal tables in the backyard, it’s all Sines’s work, which was his passion, as well.”

Friends pleaded with the public to be on the lookout for Sines.

“We just want our friend back,” Graf said last week.

Police say Sines is safe and has been reunited with friends.