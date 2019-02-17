Missing ZZQ metal sculptor David Sines last seen in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate metal sculptor David T. Sines, who has been missing for more than a week.

Richmond Police officials said the 66-year-old Sines was last seen at his work in Scott’s Addition on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Officials said Sines, of the 1000 block of West 48th Street, is also known to frequent Forest Hill.

Police described Sines as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and walks with a limp.

Police said that while it is unclear what Sines was last wearing, he usually wore glasses and work boots.

Additionally, officials said he drives a green 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck with Texas license plate: JDG9591.

Missing sculptor worked at ZZQ

Sines worked as a metal sculptor at ZZQ in Scott’s Addition and was a crucial part of the opening of the barbecue joint, according to owners Chris Fultz and Alex Graf.

“It was Sines, a metal sculptor and friend of Fultz for 30 years, who brought Fultz’s artistic vision to life with his unique skills and craftsmanship,” Graf wrote in an email. “From the longhorns above his backyard patio gate, to the tap and door handles, to the wood and metal tables in the backyard, it’s all Sines’s work, which was his passion, as well.”

The owners of ZZQ, who said staffers have been “working with a big hole in their hearts for the last week,” are pleading for the public to be on the lookout for Sines.

“We just want our friend back,” Graf said.

Anyone who sees David T. Sines or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or http://www.7801000.com. The public can also call the Department’s non-emergency number at 804-646-5100 and provide information on the whereabouts of Sines.

