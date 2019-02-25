× Man struck after gunfire erupts in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A man shot early Monday morning in Richmond suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Richmond Police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was wounded along the 600 block of Rossmore Road at about 4:46 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots before sunrise Monday.

“It doesn’t really bother me because I lived downtown and there were a lot of shootings down there,” neighbor David Mayfield said. “Actually this place is much quieter than where I came from. I lived downtown for 15 years.”

Neighbors said they have notice police patrolling the area.

Last week a man was shot, just blocks from Monday’s shooting, in the nearby St. John’s Wood apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.