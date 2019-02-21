Man shot in the head in South Richmond; 2 suspects sought

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the head overnight at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on

Richmond’s southside.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Holbein Place which is less than a mile away from Chippenham hospital.

The victim was found shot inside of a vehicle, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. There is no word on the male victim’s condition at this time.

Police say two unknown suspects fled from the scene in an unknown direction. There is no suspect description at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.