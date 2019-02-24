Blood found at missing Virginia woman’s home
General Assembly session extended
Track rain in Richmond

A break from the rain, but for how long?

Posted 11:23 am, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, February 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- The past week was a wet one with most of the days having rain.  Some areas experienced some snow, sleet and freezing rain as well.  Since Saturday, February 16, there has been only one completely dry day in central Virginia.

This wet period has pushed area rivers above flood stage.  The James River at the Westham location will crest on Monday, with levels dropping back below flood stage on Wednesday.  Click here for the latest river levels and forecast for Virginia.

Rainfall will not be quite as plentiful for the coming week.  Dry weather will occur Monday and Tuesday.  A few sprinkles are possible Wednesday, and a few showers are possible late Thursday across western Virginia.  Scattered showers will be around on Friday.

In all of these cases, any rainfall will be light.  Some locations will get through the Monday-Friday period without any rain.

Our next storm will move into the area for the first part of next weekend.  That system could potentially produce heavy rainfall totals of an inch or more.  We will have further updates throughout the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.