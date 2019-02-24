A break from the rain, but for how long?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The past week was a wet one with most of the days having rain. Some areas experienced some snow, sleet and freezing rain as well. Since Saturday, February 16, there has been only one completely dry day in central Virginia.

This wet period has pushed area rivers above flood stage. The James River at the Westham location will crest on Monday, with levels dropping back below flood stage on Wednesday. Click here for the latest river levels and forecast for Virginia.

Rainfall will not be quite as plentiful for the coming week. Dry weather will occur Monday and Tuesday. A few sprinkles are possible Wednesday, and a few showers are possible late Thursday across western Virginia. Scattered showers will be around on Friday.

In all of these cases, any rainfall will be light. Some locations will get through the Monday-Friday period without any rain.

Our next storm will move into the area for the first part of next weekend. That system could potentially produce heavy rainfall totals of an inch or more. We will have further updates throughout the week.

