Wet Saturday, warm Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will produce periods of heavy rainfall across our area Saturday. Rain will turn a bit more scattered in the evening, then increase again overnight.

There will be some rain and the chance for thunder Sunday morning through around midday. Clouds will then decrease from west to east.

Final rainfall totals from this storm system will likely exceed one inch in many locations. Some isolated totals over two inches are possible.

There are flood warnings in effect for many area rivers. The James River is expected to crest around three feet above flood stage Monday.

After highs in the 40s Saturday, a warm front will bring much warmer weather on Sunday. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wind speeds will also increase. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible in much of the metro, and some gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible near the coast and in the mountains.



It will be dry and cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

