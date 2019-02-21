× $10,000 reward offered for man wanted for attempted murder of Virginia police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The reward from a West Virginia man wanted for shooting a Virginia police officer is now $10,000. This comes after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) matched the U.S. Marshals Service’s offer of a $5,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and apprehension of the armed and dangerous suspect.

Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, is wanted for attempted capital murder of a police officer after he allegedly shot a police officer on February 16 in Bluefield, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a Bluefield officer initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Yaris for an equipment violation along Route 460 at 11:45 p.m.

The driver pulled off to the shoulder near Exit 3, according to troopers.

“Seated inside the Toyota was an adult male driver and Gray, the front-seat passenger,” troopers said. “During the course of the traffic stop, Gray began shooting at and wounded the Bluefield, Va. Police Officer as he was standing outside the vehicle on the driver’s side.”

That is when the Bluefield officer and a second Bluefield officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire.

Officials said the driver got out and surrendered, but that said Gray jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

A few hours later, the Toyota was found abandoned in Bluefield, W.Va.

Officials said the wounded officer is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

U.S Marshals say a manhunt is now underway for Gray in Bluefield, W.Va and the are of Princeton, W.Va.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help law enforcement locate this dangerous suspect,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “A person who would intentionally inflict harm upon a police officer, who stands as a symbol of justice within our free society, would not hesitate to harm anyone. Any tips which could aid law enforcement in apprehending this suspect would be greatly appreciated.”

Gray is described as a black male, 6’1 tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is Bluefield, West Virginia.

U.S. Marshals Service, along with the ATF, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, are all searching for Gray 24 hours a day, according to U.S Marshals.

Anyone with information about Gray and/or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.