When will the winter weather arrive? Here’s an update.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be a dry day with increasing clouds. Precipitation will begin as snow in Richmond around 4 a.m. Wednesday, with a transition to sleet around 8 a.m. The weather will switch to rain by 12 p.m.

In terms of accumulations, one to three inches of snow and ice are likely in metro-Richmond, with higher totals north and west of town. Lower totals will accumulate to the south and east.

We’ll have low-end chances for rain on Thursday and Friday with milder weather.

Saturday looks cool and wet, but temperatures should jump dramatically on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

