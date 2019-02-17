Colleagues honor devoted EMT Karen Giles: ‘There’s some big shoes to fill’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A longtime EMT in Amelia County killed in a head-on crash is being remembered for her passion for helping people.

Troopers said 56-year-old Karen E. Giles, of West Creek Road, died Wednesday evening after her sedan was struck by a dump truck along Genito Road.

Giles spent 30 years responding to accidents and rescuing those in need as an EMT for Amelia Emergency Squad.

"Karen would have never imagined being the victim," Connie Moss said after the unexpected loss of her friend and colleague. "When I was hired with the Amelia Emergency Squad, we became close friends fast."

In addition to her time as an EMT, Giles spent 30 years helping others in need and training EMT students.

"When she had students doing clinical in the hospital, she would leave home at 9 o'clock at night to go check on a student starting at 11 p.m. -- and she would go and check on that student," Moss said.

Jamare Dickerson said Giles' passing is a "big loss" for the Amelia Emergency Squad.

"There's some big shoes to fill and I have come to realize that you were not just valuable, but you were so appreciated by so many and I would just want her to know," Moss said.

A memorial fund has been established to help Giles' family pay for her funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to make a contribution.

Moss said that any remaining funds will be divided between Amelia Emergency Squad, Bagby Memorial Baptist Church and the John Tyler Community College Foundation in Giles' memory.

Giles' funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 2019.