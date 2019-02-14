× Amelia woman killed in crash involving dump truck on Genito Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the Amelia County woman killed when her vehicle was struck by a dump truck on Genito Road in Chesterfield County Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 17200 block of Genito Road.

“A 1999 Ford F-Series dump truck was traveling on Genito Road when it went partially off the road. The driver overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2009 Honda Accord,” said a Chesterfield County Police spokesperson.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as Karen E. Giles, 56, of West Creek Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash closed Genito Road between Mount Hermon Road and Otterdale Road for several hours Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.