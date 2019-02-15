Quick-moving system will bring rain, mix and some wet snow Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system passing to our south will bring the chance of snow on Saturday.

Rain will move into the area by Saturday morning. As the storm passes to the south, colder air will move in from the northwest. This will cause temperatures to fall and the rain will change to snow.

The period of snow will be a few hours long, ending in the metro by early afternoon.

A warmer ground and air temperatures a little above freezing will limit accumulations. Much of the viewing area has a potential for a coating to an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Where isolated heavier bursts of snow occur, a little over an inch will be possible on grassy surfaces and a light coating will be possible on untreated surfaces. Some two to three inch totals will be possible in the mountains.

After the system passes by, clouds will break a bit for mid and late afternoon, and temperatures will inch back up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Any snowfall accumulation will begin to melt.

The week ahead will be an active one. Showers are expected later Sunday, but a mix will be possible northwest of Richmond. Another system will bring precipitation late Tuesday into Wednesday. That system may start as snow or a mix before it changes to rain.

