Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax calls on FBI to investigate, urges ‘due process’ after sexual assault claims

RICHMOND, Va. -- Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax released a new statement Saturday evening vowing not to resign and calling on the FB to investigate the two sexual assault allegations made against him.

Fairfax called the "interactions" he admits he had with both accusers "consensual" as calls continue for his resignation.

"I say again without reservation: I did not sexually assault or rape Meredith Watson, Vanessa Tyson or anyone else," Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said in the statement.

Fairfax was accused by two women of sexual assault, including rape by one of the women. In his statement on Saturday, he acknowledges both interactions with the women, but says both instances were consensual.

"The one thing I want to make abundantly clear is that in both situations I knew at the time, and I know today, that the interactions were consensual," he said.

One of the women, Vanessa Tyson, said in a statement earlier this week that at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, Fairfax "put his hand behind my neck and forcefully pushed my head towards his crotch," and said that he "forced his penis into my mouth."

In response to the allegation, Fairfax in his Saturday statement said: "I heard from Dr. Tyson after the 2004 Convention, and she never said or otherwise indicated that our interaction was not consensual or caused her any discomfort."

On Friday, a second woman, Meredith Watson, alleged that Fairfax had raped her in a "premeditated and aggressive" incident that she says took place when they both were attending Duke University in 2000.

Watson's legal team released an email exchange between her and a former Duke classmate from October 2016, in which Watson responds to an invitation to a fundraiser for Fairfax by saying, "Justin raped me in college and I don't want to hear anything about him. Please, please, please remove me from any future emails about him please, Thank you!"

Fairfax also addressed Watson's claim in his statement, saying: "Regarding Ms. Watson, I knew Ms. Watson in college both before and after the encounter, and she never said to me that our interaction was not consensual or caused her any discomfort."

The top three Democrats in Virginia's state government are currently dealing with various scandals -- Gov. Ralph Northam and state Attorney General Mark Herring both admitted to having worn blackface in the 1980s.

"What I have just expressed is the truth. I want to stand here in that truth and restate that my truth, as well as the truth of Dr. Tyson and Ms. Watson, should be fully investigated and thoroughly assessed," Fairfax's statement said, also calling on the FBI to "investigate fully and thoroughly the allegations against me."

Virginia Del. Patrick Hope (D - Arlington) said he would introduce articles of impeachment against Fairfax Monday if the lieutenant governor has not resigned by then.

Here's Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax 's complete statement:

This has been a devastating week for my family. It has been an especially devastating time for the great Commonwealth of Virginia. I say again without reservation: I did not sexually assault or rape Meredith Watson, Vanessa Tyson or anyone else. Our American values don't just work when it's convenient — they must be applied at the most difficult of times.

As an officer of the court and a former federal prosecutor. I have dedicated my life to the law and due process. Consequently, I call on all appropriate and impartial investigatory authorities, including the FBI, to investigate fully and thoroughly the allegations against me by Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson. I ask that all three of us be respected during this process. The one thing I want to make abundantly clear is that in both situations I knew at the time, and I know today, that the interactions were consensual.

I heard from Dr. Tyson after the 2004 Convention, and she never said or otherwise indicated that our interaction was not consensual or caused her any discomfort. Regarding Ms. Watson, I knew Ms. Watson in college both before and after the encounter, and she never said to me that our interaction was not consensual or caused her any discomfort. What I have just expressed is the truth. I want to stand here in that truth and restate that my truth, as well as the truth of Dr. Tyson and Ms. Watson, should be fully investigated and thoroughly assessed. I believe and trust that due process will provide the fairness, justice and honesty that is necessary. I am asking that no one rush to judgment and I am asking for there to be space in this moment for due process.

