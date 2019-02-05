Bobby Scott knew Justin Fairfax had ‘#MeToo allegation,’ sources say
The woman accusing Justin Fairfax of sexual assault told a Democratic congressman a year ago that the Virginia lieutenant governor had a "#MeToo allegation" against him, sources tell CNN, though Rep. Bobby Scott's aides say he didn't learn of the full extent of her allegations until this week.
