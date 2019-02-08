Second sexual assault claim made against Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is denying a claim made by a college classmate claiming she was raped by Fairfax in a “premeditated and aggressive attack” while they were undergraduates at Duke University in 2000.

The allegation poised by Meredith Watson was published in a release by her counsel, New Jersey based firm Smith Mullin P.C.

The assertion is the second sexual assault claim to be made against Fairfax this week.

“Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession,” the release states. “Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

The full release reads:

We serve as counsel for Meredith Watson, who was raped by Justin Fairfax in 2000, while they were both students at Duke University. Mr. Fairfax's attack was premeditated and aggressive. The two were friends but never dated or had any romantic relationship. Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.

Ms. Watson was upset to learn that Mr. Fairfax raped at least one other woman after he attacked her. The details of Ms. Watson's attack are similar to those described by Dr. Vanessa Tyson. At this time, Ms. Watson is reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character. She has no interest in becoming a media personality or reliving the trauma that has greatly affected her life. Similarly, she is not seeking any financial damages. On behalf of our client, we have notified Justin Fairfax through his attorneys that Ms. Watson hopes he will resign from public office. Nancy Erika Smith, Attorney for Meredith Watson

CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit talked to Fairfax’s Chief of Staff Larry Roberts who said the claim is false.

Fairfax is expected to release a statement soon.

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for updates on this breaking story.