Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant teen on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities said a 42-year-old Henrico woman has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pregnant teenager on New Year's Day in Richmond.

Sherica D. Nelson, of the 5500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Henrico, was charged with felony hit and run resulting in death, according to Richmond Police.

Police said Nelson was driving westbound on Midlothian Turnpike when her car struck a 17-year-old juvenile in the roadway just before 5:50 a.m.

Officials said Nelson did not stop and continued westbound on Midlothian Turnpike after hitting the teen.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her name was not released by police, but family members identified her as Tionna Hill, a 17-year-old pregnant mother of two.

Tianna's mother, Verna Hill, talked to WTVR CBS 6 in January about the last phone conversation she had with her daughter.

"She told me she loved me and I told her I loved her and the phone hung up," Verna Hill said. "She smiled a lot, never had a sad face, never cried. She was happy."

Hill said her daughter was the polar opposite when she saw her shortly before her death, adding that she heard the anger and anxiety in her daughter's voice while they were on the phone.

"She was visiting her baby daddy because he was supposed to move the next day and she didn't make it," Hill said.

Her mom said Tionna was near Midlothian Turnpike after she had an argument with her children's father before she was hit.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.