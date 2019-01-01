× Woman struck, killed on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Richmond.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at approximately 5:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, located an adult female down and unresponsive in the road. Police say that the woman was struck by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say the Richmond Police Department Crash Team is conducting an investigation into the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, http://www.7801000 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.