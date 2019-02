RICHMOND, Va. – Today is the second National Signing Day of the scholastic year where high school athletes can sign national letters of intent for scholarships to college programs. Below is a list of those who have signed today, which is the opening of the current period. The signees from the early signing period in December can be found here.

This page will be updated throughout the day with video and interviews from select student athletes.

HENRICO

Khalil Finger – VMI, football