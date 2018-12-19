× Early Signing Day 2018

Richmond, Va. – Last year, the NCAA allowed high school students the opportunity to sign National Letters of Intent for scholarships if they (and their chosen school) were ready to commit. Today was year two for that process, and about a dozen athletes around the area took advantage.

Below is a list of who signed, where and some video highlights from the day:

MANCHESTER

Brendon Clark – Notre Dame

Will Pritchard – Virginia Tech

Hakeem Beamon – Penn State

HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Christian White – Howard

Ali Jennings – West Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERMITAGE

C.J. Jackson - JMU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO

Jalen Jones - Florida

L.C. BIRD

Jayden Payoute - Virginia Tech

ATLEE

Isaac Able - Old Dominion

COLLEGIATE

Ayinde Budd - Delaware

Michael Brost - CNU (Lacrosse)

Grace Hanson - Denison (Lacrosse)