Early Signing Day 2018
Richmond, Va. – Last year, the NCAA allowed high school students the opportunity to sign National Letters of Intent for scholarships if they (and their chosen school) were ready to commit. Today was year two for that process, and about a dozen athletes around the area took advantage.
Below is a list of who signed, where and some video highlights from the day:
MANCHESTER
Brendon Clark – Notre Dame
Will Pritchard – Virginia Tech
Hakeem Beamon – Penn State
HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Christian White – Howard
Ali Jennings – West Virginia
HERMITAGE
C.J. Jackson - JMU
HENRICO
Jalen Jones - Florida
L.C. BIRD
Jayden Payoute - Virginia Tech
ATLEE
Isaac Able - Old Dominion
COLLEGIATE
Ayinde Budd - Delaware
Michael Brost - CNU (Lacrosse)
Grace Hanson - Denison (Lacrosse)