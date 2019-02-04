Search warrant: Police find ‘erratic, hysterical’ woman at Richmond murder scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- A search warrant obtained by CBS 6 revealed more details in the homicide investigation of a Richmond father.

Laura Holloman, 34, was initially arrested on other charges after her husband Johnathan was found dead in their Westower Drive home on January 22.

"She was previously held on three counts of cruelty and injuries to children [charges]," according to Richmond Police. "[She has now] been charged with murder and use of a cutting instrument in the commission of a felony."

The state medical examiner said Johnathan Holloman, 33, had stab wounds to his neck and torso.

A search warrant of the Holloman's home described "police came in contact with an erratic/hysterical female with cuts to her wrists."

The same female told officers that "a male within the residence tried to kill her."

Once police were able to move the female to a safe location they discovered a man dead inside of an upstairs bedroom, according to the search warrant issued on January 22.

The warrant said the male had been dead for "an undetermined amount of time."

Detectives also collected "swabs of red stain, kettle bell with red stain, knife with red stain, cell phone, tablet, and keys."

The initial charges Laura Holloman faced were because she left her three children inside the home with their father's dead body, Crimes Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Johnathan Holloman's friend, Josiah Ickes, said Johnathan revealed to him the couple started having problems after Laura's mother died a few months ago.

Police have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding Johnathan Holloman's death.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help his three young children after their father's death.

"Due to Johnathan’s untimely death, we need all of your support as we make preparations for his memorial and the long-term care of his three small children, ages 2, 5, and 7," the GoFundMe read.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.