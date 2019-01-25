Best friend of Richmond father found dead says ‘he was really worn down’ 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., -- The best friend of a Richmond father found dead in his Southside home described his friend as "frustrated" and "really worn down" days before his death.

Richmond Police said they found 33-year-old Johnathan Holloman deceased inside of his home in the 5500 block of Westower Drive after a welfare check on Tuesday.

The state medical examiner said Holloman had suffered stab wounds to his neck and torso.

Josiah Ickes first met Holloman and grew close while in business school at VCU about six years ago.

"We could finish each other's sentences. We could just know what each other are thinking," Ickes explained. "He was an extremely patient man and just a lot of fun to be with."

Ickes and Holloman went on to create Wealthhog, a company that helps clients invest money in online currencies.

Their children would often play together when Ickes visited the Holloman's house.

However, Ickes said his best friend began to grow distant within the past few months.

"We used to be able to meet up once a week and work on the company - get all that stuff straight. But that stopped," he explained.

Then, detectives announced on Thursday that Holloman's wife, 34-year-old Laura Holloman, was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

Crimes Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett that Laura Holloman left the couple's three young children inside the home with the dead body.

Ickes said Johnathan revealed to him the couple was having problems after the death of Laura's mother a few months ago.

"That seemed to snowball into other mental health issues possibly," Ickes recalled. "He seemed really worn down. I think they were trying to find some help for his wife - like mental health help. You could tell he was getting really tired of the situation."

Police have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding Johnathan Holloman's death, but are investigating it as a homicide.

No one has been charged with his murder.

Additional charges were pending against Laura Holloman, police said.

She is scheduled to appear before a judge at the Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.