Northam protests continue outside Virginia Executive Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. — Protesters gathered outside the Executive Mansion by the dozens Monday to urge Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to step down.

Carrying signs and chanting, the protesters said they believed Northam was no longer fit to lead the people of Virginia.

“We have a leader that’s not listening to us,” protester Tracey Cortder said. “We have a leader that thinks their personal ambitions is more important than the good of the state.”

Monday’s protest came after a weekend which saw Northam initially saying Friday night that he was in the photo that appeared on his page of his 1984 medical school yearbook which shows one person dressed in blackface and another in the KKK’s signature white hood and robes. On Saturday, Northam was insistent that he is not one of the two people pictured.

“I think back to 1984. I was five. At five years old I knew that was wrong,” another protestor chimed in. “He was a grown man in medical school, so yeah. That’s not someone I want representing us.”

Many who spoke at Monday’s protest mentioned they weren’t condemning Northam as a man, but holding him accountable for his actions.

Others called the scandal a tipping point in a larger issue of racism and discrimination throughout Virginia.

“He has opened up the flood gates for us to take action,” a protest organizer said.

Northam, a Democratic, said at an all-staff meeting Monday that he needed more time to decide his path forward.

This is a developing story.