Some Spring warmth this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low temperatures dropped into the 20s for much of our area Sunday morning. Temperatures in many cities will not fall below freezing again until next weekend.

Our arctic blast from the past few days has faded and moved out of the region. We had our coldest highs and lows since last January.

A change in the jet stream will keep the cold air away from us through Friday. Temperatures will be a product of air from the Pacific and from the southern United States.

High temperatures will increase through Tuesday. A cold front will pass late Tuesday, bringing cooler air back for Wednesday. That front will lift back northward on Thursday, bringing more warm air to the area for Thursday afternoon and Friday. A cold front will pass late Friday, and colder weather will return next weekend.

Depending on the arrival time of the cold front late Friday, there is the potential for highs to reach the mid 70s. The Richmond record high for February 8 is 75° from 2017. High temperatures in the 70s are more typical of April.



Low temperatures will stay well above normal most of the week. The record highest low temperature for Friday is 55° from 2017.

