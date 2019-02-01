× Mayor Stoney releases statement on Northam yearbook photo: ‘This is deeply disappointing and offensive’

RICHMOND, Va. — A photograph of men donning blackface and Ku Klux Klan costumes on Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook page began circulating the internet Friday afternoon, prompting statements from political figures around the country.

In response to the photo, Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement, “This is deeply disappointing and offensive. I want to hear what Governor Northam has to say on this.”

The photo, which appears on Northam’s page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook from 1984, also features the accompanying quote: “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.”

It is unclear if either the person in blackface or the other in the KKK robe is the governor, but it is featured on his yearbook page.

JUST IN: @LevarStoney issues statement on Gov. Northam photo “This is deeply disappointing and offensive. I want to hear what Governor Northam has to say on this.”https://t.co/PY7WqQfRXY pic.twitter.com/niaTfgwmWt — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) February 1, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js