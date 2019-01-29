× VDOT unable to pretreat roads ahead of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was unable to pretreat the roads Tuesday ahead of a potential evening snowfall.

“Since the storm will begin as rain, crews have not been able to pretreat the roads, as materials would wash away and be ineffective. Crews will be mobilizing Tuesday afternoon to closely monitor road and weather conditions, and treat icy spots as needed,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “Based on local forecasts, the area will likely see mostly rain overnight with precipitation switching over to a wintry mix.”

A light accumulation is possible, with a coating up to an inch in some locations.

“Drivers may encounter ice on the roads until temperatures rise, particularly on bridges, overpasses, ramps, shaded and low-lying areas,” the VDOT spokesperson continued. “Crews will apply sand and salt as necessary to improve traction on the roads and help melt ice.”