Bobbit lawyer to defend Radford student accused of murdering roommate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RADFORD, Va. -- A memorial service will be held tomorrow morning for a Radford University student who was stabbed to death in her apartment last week.

Alexa Cannon was just 20-years-old.

Her roommate, Luisa Cutting, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Her attorney, Blair Howard, is the same man who defended Lorena Bobbitt in 1993 when she was on trial for cutting off her husband`s penis.

Howard again drew national news coverage with his defense of a Northern Virginia heiress accused of killing her boyfriend.