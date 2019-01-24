× 21-year-old Radford woman charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death

RADFORD, Va. — A 21-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman in Radford, WBDJ 7 reports.

According to a press release, Radford police were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Clement Street in reference to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying dead of multiple stab wounds.

The victim is not being identified because the next of kin has not been notified, police stated.

Police have arrested and charged Luisa I. Cutting, age 21, of Jeffersonton with second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Radford City Police Department at (540)-731-3624, or email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov