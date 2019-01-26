Man arrested in Laburnum Avenue murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have arrested a suspect in one of two homicides on Laburnum Avenue from earlier this month.

Henrico Police said Saturday that 25-year-old Frederick Sims-McRae, of Portsmouth, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roma Harris.

Police said Harris’ body was discovered at the 11 North at White Oaks apartment complex along N. Laburnum Avenue just after midnight.

Kirk Shy, a longtime friend of Harris, remembered the 58-year-old as having “a smile like sunshine.”

“Roma was always a pleasant person. Always smiling. He loved Jesus. He loved church,” Harris told CBS 6 on Jan. 17.

Officials said Sims-McRae is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail.

Ralph Haskins, 43, was also found dead at the 11 North at White Oaks apartment complex that night.

Police have said the deaths are not connected.

Anyone with information regarding this offense and/or victim is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also

download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip.