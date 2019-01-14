Henrico community stunned by 2 homicides over the weekend: ‘I heard several shots go off’

Melissa Hipolit will have the latest on CBS 6 News at 5 and 6.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Several residents living in the 11 North at White Oak complex in eastern Henrico seemed shocked Monday by the news that Henrico Police are investigating two homicides at the complex over the weekend.

“Me just finding out, I’m like what?” one woman who identified herself as Renita, said. “I didn’t know that. I really did not know that.”

Henrico Police are not releasing very much information but did say the homicides happened in the 300 and 500 blocks of N. Laburnum Avenue.

They identified one of the victims as 43-year-old Ralph Haskins, Jr.

The name of the other victim won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

“That’s sad to hear, that’s real sad to hear,” said Jarrell Pate, who also lives in the complex.

Despite the lack of information, Pate has a theory about what happened based on something he heard at the complex early Friday morning.

“I heard several shots go off, and after that I seen no police officers rushing down the street to see what was going on,” Pate said.

Pate wonders if the gunshots might be connected.

“It definitely scared me because I never heard of something like that before in this neighborhood, so I rushed into the house afterward,” Pate said.

Police said there is no information to support that these two investigations are related.

