Friend stunned after Richmond dad found stabbed to death, wife arrested

RICHMOND, Va. -- Described by friends as a gentle giant, Johnathan Holloman had many musical talents.

"He played everything, guitar, drums, he did vocals, keyboard. He was a great musician," said longtime friend Brad Jones.

The 33-year-old father of three was found dead inside his South Richmond home Tuesday afternoon after a check the welfare call to police.

Thursday, detectives announced his wife, 34-year-old Laura Holloman, was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

Crimes Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett that Laura Holloman left the couple's three young children inside the home with their deceased dead.

Jones said he learned of Holloman’s death through Facebook.

"I friends on Facebook with one of Jon’s friends also and he put up a post and it had two pictures on Jon on it. He wrote all this stuff above it and I thought it might have been his birthday or maybe he was making a joke about something,” said Jones. “It didn't register to me at first."

Johnathan Holloman was stabbed in his neck and torso in a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Stunned by the violence, Jones wants Holloman’s family to know they are in his thoughts and prayers.

"I can't believe this is going on and I truly feel sorry for their loss," he said.

Police say additional charges are pending against Laura Holloman. She is due in Oliver Hill on Tuesday, January 29.