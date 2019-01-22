Police identify suspect and officer involved in Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the names of the suspect and officer involved in a shooting Sunday night that left the suspect with life-threatening injuries.

The situation began at about 11:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 1400 block of North 1st Street for a "trouble unknown" call.

Police say a second call was received approximately six minutes later stating there was a male attempting to kick a door in. Upon arrival, officers located Kewine Eason, 30, of Chester.

“Eason fled and a brief foot pursuit ensued. Eason fired at Officer Digirolamo and the officer then returned fire, striking Eason in the 1400 block of St. James Street, Richmond Police spokesperson Chelsea Rarrick said. “Eason was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.”

Eason has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident. Eason was also served with a simple assault warrant that is unrelated to the incident.

The shooting officer has been identified as Officer Patrick Digirolamo, 25, who has been with the department for a year and a half. He remains on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy, while the investigation is being conducted.

“The Department’s Force Investigation Team (FIT) will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting by interviewing officers who were present at the time and any other witnesses who can be located,” said Rarrick. “Once completed, the final FIT report will be presented to Interim Chief William Smith and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.”

This is a developing story