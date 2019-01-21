Richmond Police investigate officer-involved shooting; caller said man was kicking-in door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police shot a man who -- it was believed -- fired at officers during a "brief foot pursuit," according to a Richmond Police spokesperson. The man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The situation began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to the 1400 block of North 1st Street for a "trouble unknown" call.

"A second call was received approximately six minutes later stating there was a male attempting to kick a door in," Richmond Police spokesperson Chelsea Rarrick said. "Officers arrived and spotted a male suspect. The suspect fled and a brief foot pursuit ensued. It is believed the suspect fired at the officer and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect."

The shooting was reported one block over along the 1400 block of St. James Street.

"The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries," Rarrick said. "The officer is currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted."

