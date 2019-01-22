How lawmakers are answering a call for change from the widow of a fallen trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Southwest Virginia lawmakers are answering the call for change from the widow of fallen Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter.

“I don’t want a family to go through this ever again,” said Mike’s wife Jaime Walter. “I know I can’t change it for my husband, but I need to change it for other law enforcement officers.”

Special Agent Walter was shot while on patrol in the city of Richmond May 26, 2017. The father of three died hours later.

“I told them their daddy had been shot, and that he had fought as hard as he could. Daddy didn’t give up, but daddy couldn’t fight anymore,” explained Jaime.

Jaime relived the hardest day of her life with CBS 6 after her husband’s killer Travis Ball was sentenced October 11, 2018, to life in prison with all but 36 years suspended following a capital murder plea deal that spared the then 28-year-old his life.

“It’s sickening and is disgusting and something needs to change,” Jaime explained in her December interview.

More than 300 miles away, Virginia Senator Bill Carrico and Delegate Todd Pillion were prepared to answer Jaime’s plea for change.

“When I saw that story air I knew that we had to do something legislatively to rectify this problem because anyone who takes measures to kill a police officer is going to kill anybody,” said Sen. Bill Carrico (R), Bristol. “When she was on camera talking about it made me think of my own wife when I was there and how much they stay up at night and worry how much they get that anxiety feeling when they hear a text or siren because they don't know for sure if that's the call they're can get that that’s their husband or family members.”

The retired Virginia State Police senior trooper patrolled the same streets as Walter.

“I’ve walked in their shoes. I’ve stood in Mosby and Gilpin Court. I worked undercover for a year in the city of Richmond. I know what it's like,” said Carrico.

Carrico also has a son who is a member of the Virginia State Police tactical team.

“I do have a vested interest in this. I am a father of a police officer I am a former police officer, so it does hit home for me,” he added.

Carrico and Pillion drafted companion bills, SB1501, and HB2615 that would prohibit the reduction of a capital murder charge when it involves a law enforcement officer.

“This bill basically takes the capital murder section of the code that deals with the killing of a law enforcement officer. It takes away prosecutorial discretion. It makes them charge a lesser if they feel that it's not capital murder,” explained Carrico. “If they charge capital murder, it carries a sentence of life or death. This doesn't allow a judge or jury to make it 33 years or whatever. It makes it permanently life or a death sentence.”

“I think it speaks volumes because those two are not here in Powhatan or local and for them to hear that and help and support it’s huge,” said Jaime.

The bill would ensure the Commonwealth is committed to a capital offense once charged.

“Our officers go out and protect and serve us every day and it’s our turn to protect and serve them,” said Jaime.

“If you are making a decision you are going to kill a police officer, we are not going to let you out of prison or we are going to put you to death.”

“This can be problematic in many ways. One is it could tie the hands of a Commonwealth’s attorney,” said CBS 6 legal analyst and former prosecutor Todd Stone.

“That’s not really an appropriate thing for the General Assembly to be doing because only a prosecutor knows what their evidence establishes and what it can prove if they go to trial and taking that discretion away from prosecutors makes the system less efficient,” Stone added.

“I don't believe that,” said Carrico. “I think it makes them make a decision which they don't want to do.”

“When a police officer gets killed it’s a horrible thing but not every case is provable. Some cases are probably provable but not a slam dunk. In those cases, where they are probably provable if a prosecutor is hamstrung so they can not have any flexibility in what they do with that case then the General Assembly has probably put that case in a situation where somebody would end up getting less time then they might have ordinarily gotten if this wasn’t there,” said Stone.

“If their case starts falling apart they have the option to nolle prosse and get another charge,” said Carrico.

“Had Travis Ball gone forward with a capital murder trial and this law was in effect at the time it wouldn’t have changed a thing,” said Stone. “The judge did not reduce the charge or amend the charge. It’s a sentencing issue, so I don’t think that this is an appropriate way to fix a perceived issue in that case,” Stone added.

“Commonwealth attorneys that want to have a prosecutorial discretion and want to oppose this are going to have to deal with those law-enforcement families when they do this,” said Carrico.

“They have to step up and they have to prove this because the next time they need help who are they going to call. They’re going to call 911 and that officer is going to help them. They shouldn’t have to worry about being harmed,” said Jaime.

Jaime says this is the first of many steps in healing her broken family while sending a message to law enforcement and her children.

“I think if they see this bill go through and if they see these lawmakers on either side working together to change these laws and hold these people accountable, I think they’ll have more faith in the world, more faith in the justice system,” said Jaime.

Jaime says that faith was lost the October day her children realized they will one day walk the same streets as their father’s killer.

“If you were in my situation what would you tell your children about accountability? Because we tell them they have to be accountable but our laws are saying that they’re not and we have to change that,” she said. “I can feel Mike just pushing me along grabbing my hand saying get up go you got to do this.”

The bill has been fast-tracked. The Senate bill is scheduled to be heard by the Committee for Courts of Justice Wednesday afternoon.

Jaime will be there prepared to testify along with other fallen officers’ wives.

“Maybe there can be some sort of closure to know we as a family were able to make a change and I think that’s where we need to start. We can help others and pay it forward to what people have done for us,” said Jaime. “It’s got to pass, because we have to protect and serve our police officers as well as they protect and serve us.”

“Lets be realistic, police are being targeted today. You're not just being randomly shot because of an incident. They're being targeted. We as a society are going to have to step up and say we’re not doing this and this bill sends that message,” said Carrico.

Jaime’s ultimate goal is to make murdering a law enforcement officer a federal offense with a sentence of life or death if convicted.

