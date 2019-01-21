Chesterfield neighbors shaken up after attempted abduction: ‘It’s pretty scary’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- On a busy Midlothian Turnpike Saturday afternoon, a man walked into a business and from there, the interaction turned violent.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun.

The white male, 30 to 40 years of age, then grabbed a female employee and bound her wrists, ankles, and covered her mouth, according to police.

"I couldn't imagine ever, something like that happening to me," said Heather Reed who works nearby. "It's pretty scary."

Reed is like many who work near the business in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike who say they will now be much more aware of their surroundings.

"I feel like we should do something, you know, just to be kind of, be more cautious about things like this, from going on," she added.

Dabney Gammon owns a business across the street, he says he was surprised by the crime and everyone should be alert of their surrounding.

"The bad part is, you can be anywhere, service station or anything and that can happen to you," he added.

After leaving the business, Police say the suspect stole a 2018 Nissan Versa, grey in color, with Virginia license UUX-2907.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall, with dark hair and a medium build. He was wearing a grey jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.