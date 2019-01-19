Gunman binds woman’s wrists, ankles inside Chesterfield business

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a gunman who tied up a woman inside a Chesterfield business and stole a car. The woman was helping the man inside the business when he pulled out a gun, grabbed her, bound her wrists and ankles, and covered her mouth, according to police.

“The suspect left the victim at the business, but stole a 2018 Nissan Versa which is grey in color with Virginia license UUX-2907,” according to Chesterfield Police Lt. David Sumner. “The suspect is described as a white male, about 30 – 40 years old, dark hair, 6’0″ and a medium build. He was wearing a grey jacket and jeans.”

The attempted abduction was reported Saturday, January 19, at about 2 p.m. in a business along the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

If the vehicle is observed, please contact 911 to report it. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.