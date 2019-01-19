× Richmond restaurant to help family of chef killed in crash

RICHMOND, Va. — When Terrell Thomas Sr. died in a January 10 crash, he not only left behind three children, but also his restaurant family.

Thomas, 32, had worked as Sous Chef and Chef de cuisine at Tarrant’s Cafe, Comfort, and Pasture downtown Richmond.

In an effort to help Thomas’ children and pay for some of his final burial costs, Pasture is hosting a Sunday night buffet fundraiser.

For $25, diners will get Moho Braised Pork, Adobo Chicken, Mac and Cheese, Roasted Beets with Maple Ginger Vinaigrette, Mashed Potatoes, Cuban Black Beans and Rice, Green Beans, Mixed Greens Salad, Pimento Cheese, Chips and Dip. There will also be a silent auction held to raise money.

“The restaurant community has really come together for this fundraiser and we are getting more donations every hour,” Pasture’s owner Michele Jones said. “It’s been really amazing. We want to be a support to his family for years to come.”

Sunday Supper begins at 5 p.m.

A GoFundMe was set-up to collect additional funds for his family.