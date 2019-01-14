Henrico driver killed in neighborhood crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police released the name of a driver killed on Debbie Lane in Henrico.

Terrell V. Thomas, 32, from Henrico, died following the January 10 crash.

"Henrico Police and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Debbie Lane. A Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Debbie Lane when a Mercury sedan (traveling eastbound) reportedly sideswiped the Honda, continued straight, then ran off the roadway and struck a tree," according to a Henrico Police spokesperson. "Due to the driver of the Mercury not wearing a seat belt, he was thrown towards the passenger side of the vehicle and sustained multiple injuries. The driver of the Mercury died after being transported to a local hospital."

The cause of the crash, which was reported at about 4:51 p.m., remains under investigation.

Debbie Lane is off Mechanicsville Turnpike, near East Laburnum Avenue, in eastern Henrico.

This is a developing story.