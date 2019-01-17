Teen arrested in armed robbery of Midlothian Wendy’s

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A teenager has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Wendy’s in Chesterfield County last October.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 25, 2018, at the Wendy’s located at 13822 Village Place Drive in the Village Square Shopping Center.

Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register. After receiving the money, the suspect fled the business on foot. There were no reported injuries.

The male suspect in the armed robbery was arrested on Thursday, January 17.

Police are not identifying the 17-years-old because he was a minor at the time of the offense.

He has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon by a juvenile, wearing a mask in public and brandishing.

He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.