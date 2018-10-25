Police investigating armed robbery of Midlothian Wendy’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield police are investigating a robbery at a Wendy’s in Midlothian’s Village Square Shopping Center.

Crime Insider sources say the armed robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. at the Wendy’s located in the 13800 block of Village Place Drive, near Midlothian Turnpike.

Those sources say the male suspect entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

There were no injuries.

Police say the robbery is an active investigation. There is no suspect description at this time.

